Disneyland announces ‘Star Wars’ land opening season

Ever since Disney first announced the “Star Wars” land expansion at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World, fans have been eager to visit the galaxy far, far away.
The new land, called Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, finally has an opening season. The expanded land will open at Disneyland Resort in summer 2019. Its Orlando counterpart will open in late fall 2019.
A newly released video offers a sneak peek at the attraction.
The 14-acre attraction was initially announced in 2015. According to The Associated Press, Disney says the lands will include attractions and entertainment alongside aliens and droids. The attractions represent the parks’ largest single themed land expansion ever.
Pixar Fest is currently underway at Disneyland, ahead of the opening of Pixar Pier at Disney California Adventure.
