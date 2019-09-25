Las Vegas airport ties for 3rd in customer satisfaction survey

A year after tying for first place in customer satisfaction, Las Vegas’ airport fell to third in the annual ranking.

Last year, McCarran International Airport and Orlando International Airport tied for first in J.D. Power and Associates’ mega airport customer satisfaction survey. McCarran and Orlando tied again this year, but this time for third, the global marketing information services company announced Wednesday.

McCarran also ranked third in the survey from 2015-2017.

Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport placed first this year, with Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport coming in second. The top four airports were the only ones to net J.D. Powers’ Power Circle Rating, the firm’s top recognition.

The study is based on responses from 32,276 U.S. or Canadian residents who traveled through at least one U.S. or Canadian airport during the past three months.

Overall, the report found traveler satisfaction flat-lined this year after growing for the last few years — largely due to construction-related delays for passengers getting into and out of airports.

“With major terminal construction projects now underway in Los Angeles, Boston, Chicago, Atlanta and many other airports, it is becoming impossible for travelers not to experience some form of disruption,” said Michael Taylor, travel intelligence lead at J.D. Power. “While these projects are absolutely necessary to address surging demand, they are currently causing passenger delays and confusion. This translates into a rushed passenger experience and less money spent on food, beverage and retail — and it’s slowing the progress of the airport satisfaction we’ve seen in the past several years.”

A bright spot was the Transportation Security Administration adding biometric screening at some airports, improving screening and security.

McCarran is part of the TSA’s Innovation Task Force and began testing biometric face scanning at its TSA PreCheck line in Terminal 3 this month. The biometric process is said to move passengers through security faster than traditional methods, the report stated.

McCarran also introduced the checkpoint of the future in Terminal 3, testing emerging security technologies in a live setting.

The checkpoint includes CT 3-D scanners, advanced imaging body scanners, a Credential Authentication system and digital signage, all aimed at speeding up the customer check-in process.

“We have a long history of partnering with the TSA on new initiatives and have often been the first to roll out new technologies here at this airport,” Rosemary Vassiliadis, Clark County aviation director, said earlier this month.

