Travel

Parking at Las Vegas airport quickly filling up ahead of Thanksgiving

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 22, 2023 - 11:47 am
 
Long term parking lots are full sign is displayed to inform arriving passengers at Harry Reid I ...
Long term parking lots are full sign is displayed to inform arriving passengers at Harry Reid International Airport at Terminal 1, on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
A map of Harry Reid International Airport's parking lots. (Harry Reid International)
A map of Harry Reid International Airport's parking lots. (Harry Reid International)
Guests at the ticket counters at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 19 ...
Guests at the ticket counters at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

If you’re planning to park at Harry Reid International before flying out for Thanksgiving weekend, you might have to change your travel plans.

The airport announced in a post that as of 9 a.m. Wednesday, the Terminal 1 long term and economy lots, and the Terminal 3 economy lot are full.

Spaces are still available at Terminal 1’s economy overflow and at the airport’s remote lot, with Terminal 3’s long term parking lot filling up.

For the latest updates on airport parking availability during Thanksgiving weekend, go to harryreidairport.com/parking

