102°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Travel

Parking limited at Harry Reid airport due to Fourth of July traffic

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 1, 2022 - 12:55 pm
 
A passenger walks to the elevator in the Terminal 1 parking garage at McCarran International Ai ...
A passenger walks to the elevator in the Terminal 1 parking garage at McCarran International Airport on Thursday, June 28, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Harry Reid International Airport warned travelers on Twitter Friday that the Terminal 1 Parking Garage is in high demand, and that parking options will be limited ahead of Independence Day weekend.

The Terminal 1 long term parking garage is likely to reach capacity during peak travel periods, and customers would be redirected to available parking in the Economy Lot at Terminal 3 or Remote Lots if the long term garage closes.

A shuttle ride is required to get from the Economy Lot to Terminal 1, and due to a bus driver shortage, wait times for shuttles may be longer, according to the airport’s website.

Parking visitors should add an additional 45 minutes in their travel time, and can call 702-261-5122 for parking information.

Digital signage on airport roadways will be updated to inform visitors on closures. Wait times for ticket counters, security checkpoints and other services are also expected to increase this weekend.

The full list of parking options can be found on the airport’s website.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tmflane on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Shrinking Lake Mead reveals World War II-era boat
Shrinking Lake Mead reveals World War II-era boat
2
’Alarming’ trend continues as Vegas heat deaths hit decade peak in 2021
’Alarming’ trend continues as Vegas heat deaths hit decade peak in 2021
3
2 factors behind Lake Mead’s slower rate of decline
2 factors behind Lake Mead’s slower rate of decline
4
New Las Vegas hotel-casino ready to break ground next to airport
New Las Vegas hotel-casino ready to break ground next to airport
5
County assessor seeks to clear up ‘misinformation’ about property taxes
County assessor seeks to clear up ‘misinformation’ about property taxes
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Reno-Tahoe International Airport (Facebook)
Nevada man sentenced for assault on Vegas-Seattle flight
The Associated Press

A Nevada man must serve six months home confinement and pay more than $49,000 in restitution after pleading guilty to assault and interference with airline crew members.