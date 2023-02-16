44°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Live Well

Can an annual blood test find cancer while it’s curable?

By Lisa M. Krieger The Mercury News
February 16, 2023 - 10:19 am
 
The vision behind liquid biopsies is to simultaneously screen for many cancers at earlier stage ...
The vision behind liquid biopsies is to simultaneously screen for many cancers at earlier stages when there is a better chance for successful treatment. (Getty Images)
Innovations in technology could allow for one blood test to screen for dozens of cancers. (Gett ...
Innovations in technology could allow for one blood test to screen for dozens of cancers. (Getty Images)

Despite decades of effort in the war against cancer, screening tests are available for only five types of the disease, representing less than one-third of all cases.

What if one test could screen for dozens of cancers, using a single vial of blood?

Innovations in genetics and computing, which allow the detection of tiny fragments of genetic material shed by cancer cells with a “liquid biopsy,” or blood draw, are opening a new front in the battle.

“Cutting-edge techniques serve as a window to detect cancer early, and get an idea of where the cancer is coming from,” said Dr. Ash Alizadeh, who leads the Cancer Genomics Program at Stanford Cancer Institute.

While the test has promise, there also is peril. For instance, there is not yet evidence that discovering bad news early will actually extend lives, according to Alizadeh and other experts at the recent Precision Medicine World Conference in Santa Clara, California. And the test could do harm, they add, if people are treated for cancers that would never have otherwise bothered them.

One company is already marketing its blood test, and other tests are in the pipeline. As part of President Joe Biden’s Cancer Moonshot, the National Cancer Institute plans to assess the value of such tests. It will conduct a $75 million, four-year study of 24,000 people. Based on those results, it may expand the trial to 225,000 volunteers.

Liquid biopsies

Currently, there are no screening tests for lethal cancers of the pancreas, ovaries, stomach and other organs. Screening tests are only available for breast, cervical, colorectal and lung cancers, with prostate screening recommended on an individualized basis. A different test is needed for each type of cancer.

Current forms of cancer screening look for abnormal cells or lumps of solid tissue. For instance, breast and lung cancers are detected using X-rays. Cervical cancer is found by sampling cells. Screening for colon cancer uses a colonoscopy or stool test to look for polyps. When testing for prostate cancer, doctors look for lumps or elevated protein levels.

The vision behind liquid biopsies, a field called multi-cancer early detection, is to simultaneously screen for many cancers at earlier stages when there is a better chance for successful treatment — and integrate this test into routine medical care.

The concept is based on a discovery scientists made in the 1940s: When cells get old and die, they shed their genetic material into the bloodstream. Cancer cells behave the same way.

Getting a blood sample is easy, inexpensive and noninvasive — especially compared with screening tests such as mammograms, colonoscopies or CT scans. But, until recently, there was a technical hurdle: It was nearly impossible to distinguish the tiny number of cancer clues from the more abundant healthy DNA that also circulates in the blood.

“It’s a needle-in-a-haystack problem,” Alizadeh said.

Looking for biomarkers

Two technological advances are changing the landscape. The first is genomics. Cheaper, faster and better gene sequencing tools can reveal the unique molecular characteristics of the DNA shed into the blood by tumor cells.

An approach called high-throughput gene sequencing “can sequence millions and billions of DNA molecules in a single sample so we can look for mutant molecules,” said Dr. Maximilian Diehn, a radiation oncologist at Stanford Medicine who specializes in the treatment of lung cancers.

The second is advances in computer science, called bioinformatics. “Once you have millions and billions of data points,” Diehn said, “you need to figure out: How do you interpret that?”

It’s not necessary to find an actual cancer cell. Rather, scientists look for signs called “biomarkers.” The most common biomarker is called methylation, a sign that DNA has been tweaked. They also might search for specific mutations or signs of extra or missing chromosomes, called aneuploidy. Or they might seek ominous proteins. New research by biomolecular engineer Daniel Kim of UC Santa Cruz shows that certain types of RNA also could suggest cancer.

Detecting signs of cancer from a blood test is only a first step. Ideally, the genetic analysis would also reveal the organ that is the source of the cancer.

Although an estimated 20 companies and academic labs are working on this new form of cancer detection, two companies have drawn attention for the huge amount of money they have raised and the scientific heavyweights who conduct research or sit on their advisory boards.

The leader is the biotech company GRAIL, headquartered in Menlo Park, which is already offering its $949 test, available by prescription, to people over age 50 and others with an elevated risk of cancer. Its technology was spearheaded by Dr. Richard Klausner, former director of the National Cancer Institute.

A company called Exact Sciences, based in Wisconsin, is finalizing the development of a test that looks for not just one, but four different biomarkers. Its tool to detect liver cancer, designed by an elite team of Johns Hopkins Medical Center-affiliated scientists, has already obtained federal status as a “breakthrough device,” getting an expedited review process.

A host of challenges

Liquid biopsies are already used to guide treatment of people with confirmed cancer. They help monitor the spread of cancer to other parts of the body; identify a tumor’s genetic changes, or mutations; determine what drug treatments might work best for specific patients; and reveal whether treatments are working.

But use of the test for cancer screening faces ethical, practical and economic challenges. That’s because the test is not yet proven to improve patients’ outcomes. Experts worry that some people may be told that they have a “cancer signal” — triggering anxiety and more testing — only to be told later it was a false alarm.

“The problem is you can over-measure things that will never affect the person’s health,” said Kathryn Philliips, professor of health economics and health services research at UC San Francisco. “A lot of times it has an impact on the quality of life.”

With these concerns, the tests haven’t yet passed muster with the decision makers who set payment policy for Medicare and other insurers.

If offered annually to the nation’s 60 million Medicare beneficiaries, testing would cost about $60 billion per year, according to an analysis by H. Gilbert Welch of Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston. That would represent a 7 percent increase in Medicare expenditures, passed on to taxpayers in the form of higher premiums

“We need to be good stewards for those dollars, and not immediately greenlight approval of these tests in a way that might bankrupt Medicare,” Alizadeh said. “The tools need to be sharper and the results need to be more concrete for us to roll them out to hundreds of millions of Americans.”

MOST READ: Live Well
1
Is red wine good for your health or not? Cardiologists weigh in
Is red wine good for your health or not? Cardiologists weigh in
2
Are there benefits to adding turmeric to your diet?
Are there benefits to adding turmeric to your diet?
3
Savvy Senior: Could you have a thyroid problem and not know it?
Savvy Senior: Could you have a thyroid problem and not know it?
4
Link between food, disease stronger than you might think
Link between food, disease stronger than you might think
5
Toni Says: Taking Medicare advice from friends can be costly
Toni Says: Taking Medicare advice from friends can be costly
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Entertainer Donny Osmond recently agreed to an extension that will keep his show at Harrah's th ...
Performing keeps Donny Osmond feeling youthful
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

“The truth is, when I’m on stage, I feel like I’m in my 30s,” says Donny Osmond, a veteran of six decades in showbiz.

Part B covers your outpatient needs, doctors’ services such as office visits and surgery ...
Should you enroll in Medicare Part B if you’re a veteran?
By Toni King Toni Says

Without Part B, a person may have to pay 100 percent out of their pocket for Medicare-covered medical care, and this care could be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

"A little bit of alcohol, red wine, if you take it on social occasions, enjoy it," sa ...
Is red wine good for your health or not? Cardiologists weigh in
By Heidi Knapp Rinella Special / RJ

Valentine’s Day — one of the biggest days of the year for wining and dining — is right around the corner, bringing with it an age-old question: Is it good for our health to wine?

Paul Rudd in Marvel Studios' "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania." (Marvel Studios)
Healthy life doesn’t bug Ant-Man star Paul Rudd
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

At 53, ageless Paul Rudd looks the part of a chiseled superhero in real life as much as he embodies Ant-Man on the big screen. But it wasn’t always that way.

The U.S. spends $10,687 per person each year on health care programs and insurance, plus anothe ...
Report highlights US health care woes despite high spending
By Michelle Fay Cortez Bloomberg News

The U.S. spends as much as three times more on health care per person as other high-income countries, yet residents are often less likely to visit doctors.

While ultraprocessed foods tend to be convenient and cost-effective, they are inflammatory and ...
Link between food, disease stronger than you might think
By DeeDee Stiepan Mayo Clinic News Network

“Nutrition is now the No. 1 cause of early death, and early disease in our country and the world,” said Dr. Stephen Kopecky, a preventive cardiologist.

Turmeric, which is a plant related to ginger, is grown in many Asian countries, as well as othe ...
Are there benefits to adding turmeric to your diet?
By Katherine Zeratsky Mayo Clinic News Network

Turmeric is becoming a common spice in many home pantries, especially since people are hearing of its many purported health effects, including reducing inflammation.

More stories for you
HPV screening can help assess cervical cancer risk
HPV screening can help assess cervical cancer risk
7 fruits that experts recommend eating weekly for better health
7 fruits that experts recommend eating weekly for better health
Are there benefits to adding turmeric to your diet?
Are there benefits to adding turmeric to your diet?
Link between food, disease stronger than you might think
Link between food, disease stronger than you might think
Thinking about going vegan? Here’s what you need to know
Thinking about going vegan? Here’s what you need to know
Savvy Senior: Could you have a thyroid problem and not know it?
Savvy Senior: Could you have a thyroid problem and not know it?