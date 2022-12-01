58°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
oct-1
jeff_german
Live Well

Examining the health benefits of spirulina, green tea

By Barbara Intermill Tribune News Service
December 1, 2022 - 10:09 am
 
Spirulina is a type of blue-green algae — organisms that live in the water and produce energy ...
Spirulina is a type of blue-green algae — organisms that live in the water and produce energy from the sun. (Dreamstime)

Richard D. writes: “I’m age 82 and in good health compared to most men of my age that I know. Spirulina — I recently started adding a half teaspoon of it to my breakfast. What are your ideas about it? Green tea — I started drinking it because it is supposedly beneficial. How does an individual ever know whether it is helpful? Since I have osteopenia, my endocrinologist wants me to eat more protein and reduce the quantity of leafy green veggies.”

Sounds like you’re taking good care of yourself, Richard. Let’s tackle your questions. Spirulina is a type of blue-green algae — organisms that live in the water and produce energy from the sun. A recent review in the journal Molecules gives a nutritional thumbs-up to spirulina. It is high in protein and other essential nutrients, including vitamin B12, which is often lacking in plant-based diets.

Spirulina also contains a host of compounds that help the body fight inflammation and boost the immune system. Extracts of its blue-green pigments have been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as natural color additives for a variety of foods and confections. And get this, NASA has used spirulina as a dietary supplement for astronauts.

Some cautions do remain, however. People with autoimmune disorders such as multiple sclerosis or those on immune suppression drugs should avoid spirulina supplements because of its immune-stimulating effect. And because some unregulated products might contain unwanted contaminants, pregnant and breastfeeding women as well as young children should avoid it.

How does one know if green tea is beneficial? It’s kind of like how we know seat belts save lives. Studies have shown that green tea (and other types of tea from the Camellia sinensis plant) can help lower blood pressure and cholesterol and might even protect against cancer and other chronic diseases.

By the way, green, black and oolong teas are from the same plant; they are just processed differently.

Barbara Intermill is a registered dietitian nutritionist and a syndicated columnist. Email her at barbara@quinnessentialnutrition.com.

MOST READ: Live Well
1
Savvy Senior: Leg pains can be early sign of heart attack or stroke
Savvy Senior: Leg pains can be early sign of heart attack or stroke
2
3 documents everyone needs in case of medical emergency
3 documents everyone needs in case of medical emergency
3
Gabrielle Union, family find joy one step at a time
Gabrielle Union, family find joy one step at a time
4
Prediabetes diagnosis was a call to action for Las Vegas doctor
Prediabetes diagnosis was a call to action for Las Vegas doctor
5
‘Real Housewives’ star Kyle Richards opens up about anxiety
‘Real Housewives’ star Kyle Richards opens up about anxiety
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In a new study at Stanford University, scientists are testing Paxlovid to see if it helps ease ...
New trial to test antiviral as long COVID treatment
Lisa M. Krieger The Mercury News

In the nation’s first medical trial of an antiviral strategy to treat long COVID, scientists are testing Paxlovid to see if it solves one of the pandemic’s biggest puzzles.

Most communities offer a range of free or subsidized services that can help seniors with basic ...
Savvy Senior: Tips for long-distance caregivers
By Jim Miller Savvy Senior

Providing care and support for an aging parent who lives far away can present a variety challenges. Here are some tips and resources that might help.

Gabrielle Union poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Strange World ...
Gabrielle Union, family find joy one step at a time
By C.L. Gaber Special to the / RJ

Gabrielle Union has pair of big movies out — “Strange World” and “The Inspection” — but her mind is on family. And dancing.

Getty Images
What causes babies to spit up, and how much is normal?
Dr. Christine Waasdorp Hurtado AND Dr. Alejandro Velez Ask the Pediatrician

Typically, babies spit up after they gulp down some air with breast milk or formula. A baby’s stomach is small and can’t hold a lot, after all.

Becoming smoke-free is a process. Developing a quit plan can help you prepare and follow throug ...
You are ‘here’: A smoker’s guide to quitting smoking
By Joel Streed Mayo Clinic News Network

If you’re a smoker, you may be at the point where you want to stop, but need a guide for how to get from the “here” of smoking to the “there” of not smoking.

Acute pancreatitis symptoms include severe upper abdominal pain, abdominal pain that extends to ...
What are the differences between acute and chronic pancreatitis?
By Dr. Sebastian Strobel Mayo Clinic News Network

Simply put, pancreatitis is inflammation of the pancreas. This occurs when digestive enzymes released by the pancreas become active while still in the organ.

The Toni Says Medicare team advises everyone to seek an attorney or other legal aid to have a n ...
3 documents everyone needs in case of medical emergency
By Toni King Toni Says

Many Americans who are enrolling in Medicare or retiring, whether healthy or with a serious health situation, struggle with what to do when losing employment benefits.