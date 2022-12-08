Fight off the flu with immune-boosting nutrients

It’s flu season again, so most people get a flu shot and strive to stay healthy. But can certain foods or supplements boost the immune system and help with that “staying healthy” goal?

While having a healthy immune system is a plus during the season of colds and flu, consider these tips for keeping your immune system strong throughout the year.

Balanced eating plan

Don’t skip meals, so your body stays well-fueled. Aim for five to nine servings of vegetables and fruits daily to provide those immune-boosting vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. A serving of fruit is one medium piece of fresh fruit, one cup of berries or melon, or half a cup of canned fruit packed in its own juice. A serving of vegetables is half a cup cooked or one cup raw. Getting these nutrients from foods versus vitamin or mineral supplements is always best. Many herbal remedies are marketed to help fight colds or shorten their duration, but check with a health care professional before taking any supplements or medications. And don’t forget fluids. Remember to drink adequate fluids throughout the day. Plain water is best.

Don’t spread germs

Good hygiene and hand-washing help prevent the spread of germs. Remember to wash produce before eating or using it in recipes. Clean glasses, forks, spoons and other utensils to reduce the spread and growth of bacteria.

Increase sleep; reduce stress

Getting adequate sleep and managing stress can be just as important as healthy eating to prevent the flu.

— Adults should get seven to nine hours of sleep each day, while children need eight to 14 hours, depending on age.

— Healthy ways to cope with stress include meditating, listening to music or journaling.

— Physical activity is another strategy to manage stress and may reduce the risk of some chronic diseases that can weaken your immune system.

Even if you eat healthily, get plenty of rest, drink adequate fluids and manage your stress, you may still catch the flu. If so, your illness may not last as long, and you may not feel so bad.

Myths and facts about nutrients

Fact: Chicken soup can help you feel better

According to the National Institutes of Health, there are many healing benefits of chicken soup. Your favorite recipe probably has properties that fight inflammation, promote hydration and get mucus flowing. Drink plenty of liquids, such as water, broth or sports drinks with electrolytes.

Myth: Vitamin C can prevent illness.

When taken before cold symptoms start, vitamin C may shorten the duration, but it doesn’t keep you from getting sick.

Myth: Dairy increases mucus production.

You may have heard that milk and other dairy products worsen congestion during an illness. Research has not proven this to be true.

Choose immune-boosting nutrients

These nutrients play a role in immune health:

— Beta carotene: Beta carotene is found in plant foods, such as sweet potatoes, spinach, carrots, mangoes, broccoli and tomatoes.

— Vitamin C: Vitamin C-rich foods include citrus fruits, berries, melons, tomatoes, bell peppers and broccoli.

— Vitamin D: Vitamin D is found in fatty fish and eggs. Milk and 100 percent juices fortified with vitamin D also are good sources.

— Zinc: It tends to be better absorbed from foods such as beef and seafood, but zinc is also found in plant-based sources, including wheat germ, beans, nuts and tofu.

— Probiotics: These good bacteria promote good health. You’ll find them in cultured dairy products, such as yogurt, and in fermented foods, such as kefir and kimchi.

— Protein: Protein comes from animal and plant sources, including milk, yogurt, eggs, beef, chicken, seafood, nuts, seeds, beans and lentils.

Kristi Wempen is a dietitian in Nutrition in Mankato, Minnesota.