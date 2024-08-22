‘Only Murders’ star Selena Gomez lives to take chances

“Life is about being able to take chances and figure it out along the way,” she says. “We all want that feeling when you’re excited and nervous at the same time.”

Selena Gomez with Steve Martin, left, and Martin Short in a scene from Season 4 of "Only Murders in the Building," debuting this weekend on Hulu. (Disney/Eric McCandless)

She’s one of the most followed women on Instagram, a multi-talented star of music, TV and movies who has her own beauty brand.

But Selena Gomez would be the first to admit that she’s decidedly “not perfect” — and she wouldn’t have it any other way.

“Life is about being able to take chances and figure it out along the way,” the 32-year-old says. “Age doesn’t matter. We all want that feeling when you’re excited and nervous at the same time.”

Gomez’s hit series “Only Murders in the Building” returns to Hulu this weekend for a fourth season. Her character Mabel joins her neighbors Charles (Steve Martin) and Oliver (Martin Short) in new adventures, including a trip to Los Angeles, where a legendary film studio intends to adapt their podcast.

They also investigate loose ends from last season, such as the murder of Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch). The culprit might be any of the A-list guest stars lined up this season: Meryl Streep, Paul Rudd, Melissa McCarthy, Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria and Zach Galifianakis.

But first things first: What is it like to work with Martin and Short?

“I had no idea of who they were before we began,” she says, delivering a deadpan worthy of her comedic co-stars. “I’m kidding, of course. I was so excited and very nervous. Honestly, I didn’t know what to expect at first, because sometimes comedy people can be a little bit distant. I didn’t know what I was getting myself into, but now it’s like I have these two crazy uncles in my life.

“I sing rap songs to them on the set. You always have time for a song,” adds Gomez, who rose to stardom as a teenage in the Disney series “Wizards of Waverly Place” and with her music that continually topped the Billboard charts, plus a slew of movies. Her Rare Beauty line is reportedly worth $2 billion.

But Gomez is much more than her showbiz life. She has helped start a conversation by publicizing her mental health struggles, offering hope to people coping with anxiety, depression and other conditions.

She also shared her good life tips:

Always learning

“When I came back to TV with ‘Only Murders,’ I just loved the sophistication of the material,” Gomez says. “Now, I feel like a sponge, which is a nice feeling. It’s cool to be able to soak up all the wisdom around you no matter what you’re doing. I’m always very happy to be learning.”

Don’t lose the thrill

Working with Martin and Short has been like going to Comedy University, Gomez says. “I just watch them on set and they’re leaders but remain so humble and kind,” she says. “They set such an example for me. They’ve been doing this for longer than I’ve been alive, and there is still that wonder in them. Still the thrill. I’ll be so lucky to have a career that lasts so long.”

She says the set is quite laid-back despite all the big names. “Steve and Marty talk to everyone,” Gomez says. “They make each person feel good. Anyone who is around them is lucky because you’re going to be laughing all day.”

Be honest

Gomez’s Rare Impact Fund has a goal of raising $100 million to help with mental health issues. Her 2022 documentary, “My Mind and Me,” offered a raw look into her mental health over six years. She says everyone struggles. “You could be in a crowd of people and still feel alone. I still deal with that,” Gomez says.

She also says to be honest with yourself about your feelings. “Covering up is not the answer,” she adds.

Honor your story

Gomez grew up in Grand Prairie, Texas, with her mom, actress Mandy Cornett, who had Selena when she was 16. Money was tight when her parents divorced. “My mom was a single mom. I’m just like many girls out there whose parents split up. It’s hard,” says Gomez, who was named after the late Tejano singer Selena. “I remember searching for quarters for gas money. When I was young, my mom had to work two jobs. Usually, our dinner was mac and cheese. I’m not complaining. The truth is, I love mac and cheese, but the point is I’m really grateful for what I have and was always grateful for having a mom who loved me.

“When kids write to me about their hard times or dealing with parents or breakups, I can relate,” she adds. “It’s an awesome thing that I can encourage them and say, ‘You can do anything with your life. Just look at me.’ ”

Born to perform

“I’m an only child. As a kid, basically I just wanted to entertain myself,” Gomez says. “I was very dramatic. I was always putting on a show. I’d force my family to sit down and watch me sing, dance and act. It was always in me. I loved entertaining and I wanted to do it professionally.”

One of her big breaks was on “Barney & Friends.” “Back at school, I got made fun of a lot,” she acknowledges. “I just kept saying, ‘But it’s a really cute show.’ ”

Time to rest

“When I’m home, you’ll usually find me sleeping,” Gomez says. “My life is pretty exhausting, so during my free time, I turn off the phone and catch up on my sleep, or I’m in the kitchen cooking healthy meals. … It might sound boring, but it sounds great to me.”

Get back up

“I’m like everyone else,” she says. “I make my mistakes, but that’s just part of it. You fall. You get up. … I’m not perfect. I’m human.”