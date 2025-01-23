45°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Live Well

Savvy Senior: How to get help to lower grocery bills

There are several food assistance programs that can help lower-income seniors with grocery cost ...
There are several food assistance programs that can help lower-income seniors with grocery costs. (Getty Images)
More Stories
Ringo Starr poses Sept. 5, 2023, at the Sunset Marquis in West in Hollywood, California. (Chris ...
Ringo Starr not afraid to shake it up with new record
How does home health care differ from at-home care? And will Medicare pay for at-home care? (Ge ...
How to maximize Medicare dollars with home health care benefits
Because muscle mass begins to decline in most people during their 30s, geriatricians say the be ...
3 key questions if you want to grow old gracefully
This common veggie can lower cholesterol, improve heart health
By Jim Miller Savvy Senior
January 23, 2025 - 8:00 am
 

Dear Savvy Senior: I would like to find out if my 72-year-old mother is eligible for food stamps or any other type of assistance program. When my stepfather died last year, mom’s income decreased by half, and she is having a hard time paying her grocery bills. — Searching Son

Dear Searching Son: There are several food assistance programs that can help lower-income seniors with grocery costs, but what’s available will depend on your mom’s income level. Here’s what you should know.

SNAP benefits

The largest hunger safety program in the U.S. is the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, formerly known as food stamps. While there are millions of seniors who are eligible for SNAP, only around 40 percent (about 4.8 million seniors) actually take advantage of this benefit.

For older adults to get SNAP, their net income must be under the 100 percent federal poverty guidelines. So, for households with at least one person 60 or older, or who is disabled, their net monthly income must be less than $1,255 per month for an individual, or $1,704 for a family of two.

Net income is figured by taking gross income minus allowable deductions, including a standard monthly deduction, medical expenses that exceed $35 per month out of pocket, rent or mortgage payments, utility costs, taxes and more.

To enroll, fill out a state application form, which can be done by mail, by phone or online.

If eligible, your mom will receive her benefits on a plastic EBT card that’s used like a debit card and accepted at most grocery stores. The average SNAP benefit for 60-and-older households is around $105 per month.

Visit fns.usda.gov/snap/state-directory or call 800-221-5689 to find your local SNAP office.

Other programs

With SNAP, there are other food assistance programs that can help lower-income seniors, such as the Commodity Supplemental Food Program and the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program.

The Commodity Supplemental Food Program provides supplemental food packages to seniors with income limits at or below the 150 percent poverty line.

The Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program offers coupons that can be exchanged for fresh fruits and vegetables at farmers markets, roadside stands and community-supported agriculture programs in select locations throughout the U.S. To be eligible, your mother’s income must be below the 185 percent poverty level. To learn more about these programs, visit fns.usda.gov/programs.

Also, many Feeding America network food banks that host Senior Grocery Programs that provide free groceries to older adults. See feedingamerica.org to find out if a program is available nearby.

There are also financial assistance programs that might help your mom pay for medications, health care, utilities and more. To locate these programs, and learn how to apply for them, go to BenefitsCheckUp.org.

Send your senior questions to: Savvy Senior, P.O. Box 5443, Norman, OK 73070, or visit SavvySenior.org.

MOST READ: LIVE WELL
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Ringo Starr poses Sept. 5, 2023, at the Sunset Marquis in West in Hollywood, California. (Chris ...
Ringo Starr not afraid to shake it up with new record
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

“These songs touch deep emotions, which is what I always loved about the great singers like Hank Williams,” Ringo Starr says of his new country album.

Because muscle mass begins to decline in most people during their 30s, geriatricians say the be ...
3 key questions if you want to grow old gracefully
By Albert Stumm | The Associated Press

To prevent falls, geriatricians say people should start asking themselves questions about their balance as early as 50 years old.

Belly breathing promotes a sense of calm relaxation. That’s why it’s typically pa ...
Is breathing from your belly beneficial?
By Richard Crockett Mayo Clinic News Network

When it comes to the correct way to breathe, it doesn’t matter whether you breathe through your nose or your mouth. Where you breathe from matters.

 
What you can do to lower your dementia risk
By Lauran Neergaard The Associated Press

A new study found a higher lifetime risk than previously thought: After age 55, people have up to a 4 in 10 chance of eventually developing dementia.

Robbie Williams poses for photographers upon arrival at the European premiere for the film 'Bet ...
Robbie Williams favors ‘raw honesty’ in new biopic
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

“Better Man” tells the pop star’s tale through the persona of a monkey. “People found it odd at first, but that’s OK. I’m odd,” he says.

 
4 spots to enjoy a winter hike in Southern Nevada
By Natalie Burt Outdoor Adventures

Getting off to a rocky start in the new year can be a good thing, if you’re taking advantage of Southern Nevada’s bounty of hiking opportunities.

MORE STORIES