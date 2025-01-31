The 8 healthiest fast-food breakfasts, according to dietitians

Not everyone has time to whip up a homemade meal in the morning, and eating something is better than nothing.

Doctors and registered dietitians commonly recommend people eat breakfast as a way to get the day started on the right foot.

Research shows the meal has its benefits, though whether it’s the most important meal of the day remains a food fight. One 2021 study of 21,193 linked irregular breakfast consumption to poorer metabolic health — think chronic conditions such as high cholesterol and diabetes. Young, working men who skipped breakfast were especially at risk for metabolic health issues.

Yet not everyone has time to whip up a homemade meal in the morning. Perhaps you have a long commute, slept through your alarm or have to usher kids off to school before you hightail it to work. A drive-thru is on the way — is eating something better than nothing?

Believe it or not, the answer is yes. Also, healthy breakfast fast food exists.

“There’s no shame in relying on a quick, convenient option rather than cooking breakfast from scratch,” says dietitian Cara Harbstreet, of Street Smart Nutrition. “I generally say that eating something is better than nothing. Skipping meals can be a slippery slope into disordered eating habits.”

Skipping meals can also make you way hungrier later. Registered dietitians shared satisfying picks for the healthiest fast-food breakfast items and how to keep your meal in the nourishing lane.

Healthy breakfast tips

Boosting your health literacy can help you pick the healthiest fast-food breakfast — even if your favorite chain didn’t make this list.

Pack in the protein: This macronutrient increases fullness, explains dietitian Emily Hirsch, a health writer and owner of South Charlotte Nutrition. “Protein-rich options may include eggs or Greek yogurt, which will keep you satisfied and energized as you tackle your morning,” Hirsch says. Aim for at least 20 grams with your meal, suggests Melissa Galich, a registered dietitian with Top Nutrition Coaching.

Skip (or limit) the sugar: A healthy fast-food breakfast oatmeal order can go sideways with extra sugar or syrup. Opt for fresh fruit instead, recommends dietitian Chris Mohr, a fitness and nutrition adviser at Garage Gym Reviews. Hirsch adds that this advice also applies to beverages, like syrup-drenched lattes and juices. She recommends water, coffee or tea without loads of added sugar.

Consider serving size: Fast-food restaurant serving sizes can be a bit … too generous. Mohr suggests ordering smaller items or splitting meals with a pal to lower calories, sugar and fat.

Here are the eight healthiest fast-food chain breakfast options, according to the dietitians:

■ Starbucks spinach, feta and egg white wrap

Nutrition facts:

290 calories

8 grams of fat

3 grams of fiber

20 grams of protein

34 grams of carbohydrates

Hirsch notes that the 20 grams of protein will provide a different kind of jolt than Starbucks’ caffeinated beverages — it’ll keep you fuller longer. It’s also something of a unicorn among fast-food breakfasts because of the spinach and tomatoes. “It’s rare to get an actual vegetable in at breakfast,” Hirsch says, adding the wheat wrap’s fiber contributes to digestive health. Hirsch says that the high sodium may make it problematic for people with high blood pressure, and not everyone will tolerate the dairy.

■ Starbucks rolled and steel cut oatmeal

Nutrition facts:

160 calories

2.5 grams of fat

4 grams of fiber

5 grams of protein

28 grams of carbohydrates

We’re not done at the coffee giant. Hirsch points out that Starbucks’ oatmeal is made with whole grains, which have been linked to improved heart health. Speaking of which, the 125 milligrams of sodium is lower than what you find in even the healthiest fast-food breakfasts elsewhere. However, the 5 grams of protein aren’t very filling, and she says the lack of substance and flavor may tempt people to add in dried fruit and sugars, boosting calories but not offering much extra nutrition.

■ McDonald’s Egg McMuffin

Nutrition facts:

310 calories

13 grams of fat

2 grams of fiber

17 grams of protein

30 grams of carbohydrates

The quintessential morning starter at McDonald’s is also one of the healthiest fast-food breakfast foods on the chain’s menu. Hirsch says it’s lower in calories than other options. The 17 grams of protein will keep you fuller longer, but the lack of fiber may have you reaching for something sooner than you’d like. “This option does provide 15 percent of the daily value for both calcium and vitamin D, which is a nice boost to support your bone health,” Hirsch adds, though she flags the high sodium content (770 milligrams).

■ Panera avocado egg white, spinach and cheese on a multigrain bagel flat sandwich

Nutrition facts:

340 calories

14 grams of fat

6 grams of fiber

19 grams of protein

36 grams of carbohydrates

The name is a mouthful, but this healthy fast-food breakfast sandwich has its perks. “The 19 grams of protein should keep you satisfied all morning,” Hirsch says. “The addition of spinach and avocado makes this a great option if you’re shooting for the recommendation of at least five servings of fruits and vegetables per day.” It also helps add to the fiber count, which is 6 grams or 21 percent of the daily value. Hirsch suggests peeping the salt content (730 milligrams), though.

■ Jamba Juice classic breakfast sandwich on a multigrain ciabatta bun

Nutrition facts:

410 calories

25 grams of fat

3 grams of fiber

15 grams of protein

30 grams of carbohydrates

If you’re not in the mood for a smoothie at Jamba Juice, Hirsch says the breakfast chain also sells a pretty good egg sandwich. She says one of the big pros of this egg sandwich is the 15 grams of protein it includes. “The list of ingredients is relatively short and made with items that are easy to pronounce, which typically means that it’s less processed than many other fast-food options,” she says. However, it lacks iron, calcium and vitamin D, so be sure to get those nutrients elsewhere, such as from Greek yogurt and leafy green veggies.

■ Dunkin’ wake-up wrap

Nutrition facts:

180 calories

10 grams of fat

0 grams of fiber

7 grams of protein

14 grams of carbohydrates

Galich likes that this Dunkin’ breakfast option is low in calories and within the fat recommendations. However, with zero grams of fiber per serving, it may not fill you up. “You could bring along a piece of fresh fruit, such as an apple or banana, to help increase your fiber intake,” she suggests.

■ Wendy’s egg and cheese biscuit

Nutrition facts:

360 calories

23 grams of fat

1 gram of fiber

11 grams of protein

27 grams of carbohydrates

Galich says that while this meal is relatively low calorie, people will want to remain mindful of the fat and sodium content— both are on the high side for a fast-food breakfast.

■ Taco Bell cheesy toasted breakfast burrito potato

Nutrition facts:

340 calories

14 grams of fat

3 grams of fiber

9 grams of protein

44 grams of carbohydrates

Galich says this pick is the healthiest fast-food breakfast pick you’ll find at Taco Bell. “Overall, it’s the best option on the menu,” she says, pointing to the (relatively) lower calorie and fat content. She also points out the fiber, though she wishes there were more than 9 grams of protein and less sodium.