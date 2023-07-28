105°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Live Well

Understanding how extreme heat affects mental health

By Deb Balzer Mayo Clinic News Network
July 28, 2023 - 9:32 am
 
A common side effect of extreme heat is irritability, which can lead to tempers flaring or even ...
A common side effect of extreme heat is irritability, which can lead to tempers flaring or even road rage. (Getty Images)

When temperatures soar, the heat can take a toll more than just physically. Our mental well-being can suffer as well.

“A study of over 2 million people found an increased visit rate or incidence of people going to the emergency department with psychiatric and mental health-related concerns during periods of high heat,” says Dr. Robert Bright, a Mayo Clinic psychiatrist. “It showed a higher level of visits for substance abuse, anxiety, mood disorders, and even people with schizophrenia had an increased incidence of distress or issues with their illness, bringing them to the emergency department.”

Heat and emotions

A common side effect of extreme heat is irritability, which can arise from physical discomfort and disrupted sleep patterns. The fatigue from sweating, working in the heat and the lack of quality sleep can leave people feeling stressed and on edge.

That can lead to tempers flaring or even road rage, Bright says.

“It’s really important for people to have grace for themselves and grace for other people. Everybody’s struggling. It truly is something that’s affecting every one of us, so step back and try to think through these things at a cognitive high level. This is what’s happening. Recognize that and do not just react impulsively from that emotional part of your brain,” he says.

Heat and medications

Certain medications can heighten the risk of heat-related issues from a psychiatric and medical perspective. Diuretics, for instance, can cause increased urine output, leading to dehydration, mental status changes and confusion.

“Medications used for mental health for illnesses, such as schizophrenia or bipolar illness, can change your regulation of heat and your ability to sense that you’re too hot, your ability to sweat,” Bright says.

Dehydration can also affect levels of some medications, such as lithium — which can become more concentrated in the body and potentially lead to toxicity.

“Some medications like lithium, for example, if you get dehydrated, your lithium level can rise significantly. Lithium has a very narrow therapeutic range. And you can become quite toxic with lithium, which can be quite serious with heart arrhythmias, coma, seizures and even death, if it got severe enough,” Bright says.

Drinking plenty of water and staying cool can help mitigate these risks.

What to do

If you need help, seek help.

“If you’re feeling really overwhelmed and as though you truly can’t cope, then it’s time to reach out for help,” Bright says. “Whether that is walking into an emergency room and asking for assistance or contacting a therapist or counselor.”

Finding ways to stay cool may be a good starting point to help reduce periods of intense heat.

MOST READ: Live Well
1
Freewheeling excursions help Keri Russell outrun stress
Freewheeling excursions help Keri Russell outrun stress
2
Men’s health checklist: 10 annual exams not to neglect
Men’s health checklist: 10 annual exams not to neglect
3
Actress Diane Lane shares her secret to carefree aging
Actress Diane Lane shares her secret to carefree aging
4
‘A big mistake’: Can Medicare enrollment be undone?
‘A big mistake’: Can Medicare enrollment be undone?
5
Savvy Senior: Tips for arranging to have a green funeral
Savvy Senior: Tips for arranging to have a green funeral
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
It is better to meet dietary protein needs with whole foods rather than with the use of supplem ...
How much protein do you need when exercising?
By Joel Hollow Mayo Clinic News Network

Judging by all the protein bars, shakes and powders out there, you could be led to believe you need a protein supplement.

A green/natural burial minimizes the environmental impact by forgoing the embalming chemicals, ...
Savvy Senior: Tips for arranging to have a green funeral
By Jim Miller Savvy Senior

Green funeral options are becoming increasingly popular as more and more Americans are looking for environmentally friendly alternatives to traditional funerals

Keri Russell as Kate Wyler in a scene from the Netflix series "The Diplomat." (Netflix)
Freewheeling excursions help Keri Russell outrun stress
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

Keri Russell does not want the limo. She doesn’t even accept an Uber. On the way to the interview, she’s on two wheels, biking through the streets of Manhattan.

Scientists have found that not only do chromosomes provide the building blocks of human life, t ...
Study links loss of Y chromosomes to earlier death in men
By Irene Wright The Charlotte Observer

In a recent study, scientists have found that not only do chromosomes provide the building blocks of human life, they may also play an integral role in fighting disease.

 
Beat the summer heat with these refreshing cold soups
By Gretchen McKay Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Cucumbers have the highest water content of any food, which makes them the perfect ingredient to chill out on a hot summer day.

Pain and tightness or stiffness in the back and neck can be due to injury and other conditions, ...
How standing a bit taller can help improve your health
Mayo Clinic News Network

Proper body alignment can help prevent excess strain on your joints, muscles and spine — alleviating pain and reducing the likelihood of injury.

More stories
Going outside? How to prevent heat stroke during dog days of summer
Going outside? How to prevent heat stroke during dog days of summer
The extreme heat is coming to Southern Nevada. Find out how to prepare
The extreme heat is coming to Southern Nevada. Find out how to prepare
Tips for dealing with the Las Vegas heat wave
Tips for dealing with the Las Vegas heat wave
Savvy Senior: The hidden danger of untreated heartburn
Savvy Senior: The hidden danger of untreated heartburn
Blistering: Vegas heat streak may approach 2 weeks
Blistering: Vegas heat streak may approach 2 weeks
4 Best Male-Enhancing Pills: A Quick Solution for Men!
4 Best Male-Enhancing Pills: A Quick Solution for Men!