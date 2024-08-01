Wayne Brady aims to be honest and open — not perfect

“You just need to get rid of that voice in the back of your head that yells: ‘What are people going to think?’ ” Brady says of his family’s new reality TV series.

“Being vulnerable in life is the name of the game,” Wayne Brady says. “At a certain age, you just get rid of any barriers and lay it on the line.”

The 52-year-old comedian, actor, singer and TV host is an open book in his new Freeform reality series, “Wayne Brady: The Family Remix.”

“You just need to get rid of that voice in the back of your head that yells: ‘What are people going to think?’ ” Brady observes. “You need to quiet those voices and say, ‘Let’s do it. It doesn’t have to be perfect — it just has to be real.’

“I always tell myself: Perfection is a one-way street,” he continues.

“The Family Remix,” airing on Freeform and Hulu, jumps into the private life of Brady — best known from his hosting duties on “Let’s Make a Deal” and “Whose Line Is It Anyway.” Co-stars include his blended family: ex-wife, business partner and best friend Mandie Taketa; their 21-year-old daughter, Maile Brady; Taketa’s partner Jason Fordham; plus Sundance, Taketa and Fordham’s 2-year-old son.

They call themselves “The Core Four” and redefine the notion of a modern family. Audiences got to know them during the pandemic when the foursome often posted choreographed dance videos on TikTok.

“We wanted to show people what a blended family looks like now. But we are not ‘The Brady Bunch,’ ” the frequent Las Vegas headliner says. “This is no-holds-barred realness. I’m doing this show because I want to be happy. And my family’s taking that journey with me.”

Brady’s good life tips:

Ups and downs

“We’ve been approached a couple of times by different studios to write a script version of our story,” Brady says. “We actually had three versions of shows about our family written, but each failed to capture who we are as a blended family of color.” Brady says they didn’t want to portray a perfect, TV show version of themselves. “I’m not this glossy, smooth person. I’m a real guy, and this is a real family with ups and downs, but we still choose each other. We love each other … and love being in each other’s lives.”

Let love flow

“Blending families involves a level of maturity for everyone involved,” Brady says. “All of the adults have to agree, ‘Hey, we want to be together in this, especially parenting, and it’s not just for the child. We want to be a family. We accept everyone.’ It can only work if everyone works together. … It’s important to work on your family relationships every day just like you work on your love life with a romantic partner. You might get mad at each other in a family, but you don’t quit. You talk it out, hug it out, keep the love flowing.”

Discuss and digest

Brady is a big proponent of therapy. Depression set in during his late 30s, he says. In his 40s, encouraged by his ex-wife, he finally sought help. “Therapy brings communication, because if you don’t know your own baggage how are you going to be open to someone else?” Brady says. “Also, rather than unloading on the ones closest to you, I found it helps to have this outside resource to help you digest things.”

Find your identity

Brady recently revealed that he is pansexual. “I have been attracted to men. I’m very much attracted to women, and anyone who falls within the non-gender-conforming spectrum. I am open to love and attraction from anyone in that group,” he says.

Get healthy

Brady says he stays in tune with his body. “Ask yourself what you really need? Is it cleaner food? Is it a better sleep routine? Do you need to work out?” he says. “When I realize what would really help me, I start at that point right now or by tomorrow.”

Make your bed

Brady likes to start off each day by accomplishing a small task. To that end, he makes his bed. “If I don’t do that one task, it can throw off my whole day,” he shares. “I can bounce a quarter off my bed like my dad taught me. It just makes me happy to accomplish this task and then go on with the rest of my day.”

Family business

Brady’s daughter Maile studies theater at Loyola Marymount University. She’s a singer, dancer and actress. Is he worried about her entering the wild world of showbiz? “Everyone must follow their dreams. If it’s the family business, it’s the family business.” And there is one additional family member. Brady reveals on his new show that he has a 6-month-old son, Val Henry, with ex-girlfriend Tina and they’re co-parenting.

Be the best you

What is Brady’s motto these days? “I’m trying to be the most Wayne Brady that I can be,” he says. “It means that the only thing I can do today is to be the best me. I think daily, ‘Try to find the best you. Try to find out who you are today.’ And if all else fails, I say, ‘Hey, I’m just trying.’ ”