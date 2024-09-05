When will the new ‘Medicare & You’ handbook be released?

With Medicare’s annual enrollment period approaching, it’s a good time to do some research and explore your options.

The 2025 “Medicare & You” handbook will be mailed to over 65 million beneficiaries in late September. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

Dear Toni: I recently enrolled in Medicare and have not received my “Medicare &You” handbook. I’m eager to figure out what I should do during this fall’s Medicare season. How do I learn which options are best for me? I have some health problems, and I’m concerned about making the wrong change. — Sam, Atlanta

Dear Sam: The 2025 “Medicare &You” handbook will be mailed to over 65 million beneficiaries in late September, just in time for Medicare’s annual enrollment period (Oct. 15-Dec. 7).

That will give you time to do your research, Sam.

There are different Medicare options available depending on a person’s health and financial situations. Readers, please take time to explore your options, especially if you are like Sam and concerned about your health issues and making the wrong decision.

Here are the steps that the Toni Says team uses when helping clients during Medicare’s annual enrollment period:

Step 1: Decide if you want original Medicare with a supplemental policy or a Medicare Advantage plan (Part C).

The main difference between the two is that original Medicare works only with Medicare, and the supplement pays the deductibles or coinsurances. (If no supplemental policy is selected, then you will pay the out-of-pocket costs.) Medicare Advantage plans are administered by private insurance companies that are approved by Medicare and are primarily HMO or PPO plans.

With a Medicare Advantage plan, you must use that insurance company’s card, not your Medicare card.

Step 2: Decide if you need to enroll in or change a Medicare Part D prescription drug plan during the annual enrollment period.

If you want prescription drug coverage to go with original Medicare, you must enroll in a stand-alone Part D plan, which will carry a monthly premium.

If you choose a Medicare Advantage plan, make sure that it has Part D prescription drug coverage, or else you will face a Part D penalty for not enrolling.

Verify that all prescriptions, brand name and generic, are covered under the Part D plan you have chosen.

Toni King is an author and columnist on Medicare and health insurance issues. If you have a Medicare question, email info@tonisays.com or call 832-519-8664.