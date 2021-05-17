68°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Local

1 dead, 2 in critical condition after North Las Vegas crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 16, 2021 - 7:05 pm
 
Updated May 16, 2021 - 10:11 pm
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man driving a car carrying two passengers was killed when the vehicle slammed into a pole in North Las Vegas on Sunday evening.

The crash happened at about 5:06 p.m. when a Chevrolet SUV crashed into a “traffic control light pole” near Lake Mead Boulevard and North Fifth Street, North Las Vegas police spokesman Alexander Cuevas said. The man driving the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passengers were each taken to University Medical Center and were listed in critical condition as of 9:50 p.m., Cuevas said. Both passengers were male, but police could not confirm their ages.

Investigators consider speed a factor in the crash.

The Clark County coroner’s office will name the man who died in the crash once relatives have been notified.

Anyone with information may contact the North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
New policy on masks announced for Caesars properties in Nevada
New policy on masks announced for Caesars properties in Nevada
2
New mask rules for casinos, hotels, groceries
New mask rules for casinos, hotels, groceries
3
Mr. Las Vegas still in the game, but several out in Caesars cuts
Mr. Las Vegas still in the game, but several out in Caesars cuts
4
Did offseason changes make Raiders offense more explosive?
Did offseason changes make Raiders offense more explosive?
5
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas announces new mask policy
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas announces new mask policy
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Maskless people walk through the Fremont Street Experience on Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Las Ve ...
New mask rules for casinos, hotels, groceries
RJ

The new recommendations still call for masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters, but they are expected to help clear the way for reopening workplaces, schools and other venues.