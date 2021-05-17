1 dead, 2 in critical condition after North Las Vegas crash

A man driving a car carrying two passengers was killed when the vehicle slammed into a pole in North Las Vegas on Sunday evening.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The crash happened at about 5:06 p.m. when a Chevrolet SUV crashed into a “traffic control light pole” near Lake Mead Boulevard and North Fifth Street, North Las Vegas police spokesman Alexander Cuevas said. The man driving the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passengers were each taken to University Medical Center and were listed in critical condition as of 9:50 p.m., Cuevas said. Both passengers were male, but police could not confirm their ages.

Investigators consider speed a factor in the crash.

The Clark County coroner’s office will name the man who died in the crash once relatives have been notified.

Anyone with information may contact the North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

