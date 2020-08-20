1 killed, 2 critically injured in 3 Las Vegas crashes

Las Vegas police responded to three crashes Wednesday night, including a 3-vehicle crash that killed a motorcyclist.

Police were called at 8:33 p.m. to North Nellis Boulevard and East Washington Avenue where a three-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle left the rider dead, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

A preliminary crash report issued early Thursday said a 2020 Nissan Rogue headed north on Nellis turned in front of a2020 Kawasaki ZX6 that was southbound on North Nellis. A 2004 Chevrolet Silverado was also involved.

The motorcyclist died at the scene. The driver of the Nissan was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. Nobody else was injured.

Police said no signs of impairment were observed.

The death was the 61st traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year. The identity of the motorcyclist will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office after relatives have been notified.

Only a mile south on Nellis, a crash Tuesday night killed a 52-year-old man who was collecting scrap metal from the road, police said.

Meanwhile, fatal detectives were also called to a single-vehicle crash at 10:22 p.m. Wednesday at South Valley View Boulevard and West Twain Avenue that sent one person to the hospital in critical condition.

Police believe the driver of a Honda Civic lost control, went off the road and hit a rock and a light pole, police said.

Nearby, a bicyclist was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a crash with a pickup truck around 9:15 p.m. at West Washington Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard.

