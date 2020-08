Pedestrian killed in northeast Las Vegas crash

A pedestrian was pronounced dead Tuesday night after a crash in northeast Las Vegas.

A pedestrian died Tuesday night after a crash in northeast Las Vegas.

Police were called to North Nellis Boulevard and East Judson Avenue at 9:44 p.m. after a car crash involving a pedestrian, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

Fatal detectives were investigating, and Nellis was closed between East Carey Avenue and East Lake Mead Boulevard.

No further information was immediately available.

