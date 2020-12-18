2 accidents close SW Las Vegas intersection for nearly 2 hours

An intersection in southwest Las Vegas was closed early Friday after two separate accidents left at least one injured.

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a multi-vehicle accident that has South Durango Drive and East Tropicana Avenue closed, on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a multi-vehicle accident that has South Durango Drive and East Tropicana Avenue closed, on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

An intersection in southwest Las Vegas was closed early Friday after two separate accidents left at least one injured.

Las Vegas police Lt. Esmeralda Boveda said at 4:56 a.m., a crash occurred between a light-colored vehicle and a black vehicle at the intersection of South Durango Boulevard and West Tropicana Avenue.

“Upon exiting their vehicles, one of the occupants was struck by another vehicle,” Boveda said. “The extent of injuries is still unknown. LVMPD Traffic Bureau is on scene handling the investigation.”

Boveda said the intersection was closed for nearly two hours. It was reopened just before 7 a.m.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.