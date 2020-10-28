71°F
2 city marshal motorcycle officers injured in central Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 28, 2020 - 10:21 am
 
Updated October 28, 2020 - 11:13 am

Two Las Vegas deputy marshals on motorcycles were struck and injured in a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in central Las Vegas.

Las Vegas police said the deputy marshals were on their bikes when they were struck at Rancho Drive and West Palomino Lane at 9:19 a.m. The crash also involved a white Jeep and a blue Hyundai Sonata.

“One citizen and the two city marshals were transported to University Medical Center trauma with non life-threatening injuries,” Las Vegas police said in a news release.

The Review-Journal observed both motorcycles on the ground at the intersection. Both the Jeep and the Hyundai had front-end damage. Rancho at Palomino was closed in both directions as of 11 a.m. as police investigated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlenatRJ on Twitter.

