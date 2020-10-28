63°F
2 city marshal motorcycles down in central Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 28, 2020 - 10:21 am
 
Updated October 28, 2020 - 10:30 am

Police closed an intersection in central Las Vegas on Wednesday morning to investigate a crash that involved two motorcycle officers.

The Review-Journal observed two law enforcement motorcycles on the ground at Rancho Drive and West Palomino Lane. Both of the motorcycles had the word “marshal” on them. Las Vegas marshal officers were at the scene, and Las Vegas police traffic officers were investigating.

Two vehicles with front-end damage were also observed at the scene.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlenatRJ on Twitter.

