2 city marshal motorcycles down in central Las Vegas

Las Vegas police closed an intersection in central Las Vegas on Wednesday morning to investigate a crash that involved two motorcycle officers.

The scene of a car crash at the intersection of Rancho Drive and Palomino Lane in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The scene of a car crash involving two Las Vegas City Marshals motorcycles at the intersection of Rancho Drive and Palomino Lane in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Review-Journal observed two law enforcement motorcycles on the ground at Rancho Drive and West Palomino Lane. Both of the motorcycles had the word “marshal” on them. Las Vegas marshal officers were at the scene, and Las Vegas police traffic officers were investigating.

Two vehicles with front-end damage were also observed at the scene.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

