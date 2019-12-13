2 die in 2-car crash at Lake Mead, Pecos; long delays expected

Two people died in a crash in northeast Las Vegas early Friday. A second driver escaped uninjured. North Pecos Road will be closed for hours from Lake Mead to Flower, police say.

Police units block traffic near East Lake Mead Boulevard and North Pecos Road after a two-vehicle collision killed two people about 3:05 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. (Glen Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two people died in a two-vehicle crash in northeast Las Vegas early Friday.

The collision occurred about 3:05 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Pecos Road near East Lake Mead Boulevard, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ken Nogle.

Both deceased motorists were in one vehicle while the other driver was not injured.

A large utility pole was mangled as a result of the collision.

Impairment is undetermined for the deceased driver while impairment is not suspected of the uninjured driver, Nogle said.

Traffic is closed on Pecos Road in both directions from Lake Mead to Flower and will be closed for several hours.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@rerviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.