2 found dead in wash near Las Vegas casino

Two bodies were found Monday afternoon in a tunnel near the Silverton Casino, police said.

A man and a woman were found dead Monday afternoon after a fire in a tunnel near the Silverton, police said.

Metropolitan Police Department officers and Clark County Fire Department firefighters were called to a wash area near 8209 Dean Martin Dr. at 3:45 p.m. after reports of a fire, Metro Lt. Brian Boxler said.

Firefighters heard from a third person exiting an underground tunnel who reported that two others might still be inside, Deputy Fire Chief Warren Whitney said.

Firefighters had a difficult time moving to the seat of the fire because the tunnel was so narrow, Whitney said, and multiple crews had to turn back because of low air. Firefighters and police officers eventually located the two dead bodies along with “multiple” dead cats, Whitney said.

“It is not being treated at a homicide investigation at this time,” Boxler said in a text.

Metro detectives and fire department personnel continued to investigate, Boxler said.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com.