2 hurt in motorcycle vs. bicycle crash in southeast Las Vegas
Officers responded at about 10:48 p.m. to a report of a crash between a motorcycle and bicyclist, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Braden Schrag said.
Two people were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries Monday night after a motorcycle v. bicyclist crash in the area of Desert Inn Road and South Mojave Road.
The westbound lanes of Desert Inn between South Pecos and South Mojave roads were closed as of 11:13 p.m., and Schrag advised drivers to avoid the area.
