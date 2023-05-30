2 hurt in motorcycle vs. bicycle crash in southeast Las Vegas

Officers responded at about 10:48 p.m. to a report of a crash between a motorcycle and bicyclist, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Braden Schrag said.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two people were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries Monday night after a motorcycle v. bicyclist crash in the area of Desert Inn Road and South Mojave Road.

The westbound lanes of Desert Inn between South Pecos and South Mojave roads were closed as of 11:13 p.m., and Schrag advised drivers to avoid the area.

