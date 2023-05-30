75°F
Local

2 hurt in motorcycle vs. bicycle crash in southeast Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 29, 2023 - 11:44 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two people were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries Monday night after a motorcycle v. bicyclist crash in the area of Desert Inn Road and South Mojave Road.

Officers responded at about 10:48 p.m. to a report of a crash between a motorcycle and bicyclist, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Braden Schrag said.

The westbound lanes of Desert Inn between South Pecos and South Mojave roads were closed as of 11:13 p.m., and Schrag advised drivers to avoid the area.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on Twitter.

