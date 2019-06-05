2 men sent to hospital after backyard fire in western Las Vegas

(Las Vegas Fire Department)

Two men were injured after a backyard fire in the 6300 block of O’Bannon Drive Tuesday night, the Las Vegas Fire Department said.

Firefighters responded to the fire about 8 p.m. in the western valley and quickly extinguished the fire. Firefighters treated two men suffering from serious burns before transporting them to University Medical Center, the fire department said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Family members said they had no idea how the fire started. They said they had just gotten out of the swimming pool. The two men walked to the other end of the patio when the fire started. A small can of gasoline intensified the fire.

There was no damage to the house.

