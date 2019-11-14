2-vehicle rollover crash closes northbound I-15 north of Lake Mead

Northbound Interstate 15 traffic is stopped at Lake Mead Avenue in North Las Vegas because of a two-vehicle rollover crash.

A blue sedan is overturned next to the median wall on Interstate 15 northbound between Lake Mead Boulevard and Cheyenne avenue on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Northbound lanes are closed at Lake Mead with traffic getting back on the freeway at Cheyenne. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The crash occurred about 3:45 a.m. about halfway between the Lake Mead Boulevard (to the south) and Cheyenne Avenue (to the north) exits.

A small white SUV has heavy front-end damage while a blue four-door sedan rolled over into the median and appears demolished.

Details on any injuries were unknown as of 4:45 a.m. Nevada Highway Patrol troopers and various fire department units are on the scene.

Northbound I-15 traffic is being forced off at Lake Mead and a backup is growing.

