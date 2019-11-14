2-vehicle rollover crash closes northbound I-15 north of Lake Mead
Northbound Interstate 15 traffic is stopped at Lake Mead Avenue in North Las Vegas because of a two-vehicle rollover crash.
The crash occurred about 3:45 a.m. about halfway between the Lake Mead Boulevard (to the south) and Cheyenne Avenue (to the north) exits.
A small white SUV has heavy front-end damage while a blue four-door sedan rolled over into the median and appears demolished.
Details on any injuries were unknown as of 4:45 a.m. Nevada Highway Patrol troopers and various fire department units are on the scene.
Northbound I-15 traffic is being forced off at Lake Mead and a backup is growing.
