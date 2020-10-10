25-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash in northwest Las Vegas
The crash was reported at 7:31 p.m. Friday on the corner of West Cheyenne Avenue and North Soaring Gulls Drive, police said.
Investigators believe the motorcycle rider ran a red light, causing the crash, according to a Saturday morning news release.
The motorcyclist will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office pending notification of kin.
No further information was immediately available.
