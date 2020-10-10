69°F
25-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash in northwest Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 9, 2020 - 9:20 pm
 
Updated October 10, 2020 - 12:49 am

A 25-year-old motorcycle rider was killed in a crash Friday night in northwest Las Vegas.

The crash was reported at 7:31 p.m. Friday on the corner of West Cheyenne Avenue and North Soaring Gulls Drive, police said.

Investigators believe the motorcycle rider ran a red light, causing the crash, according to a Saturday morning news release.

The motorcyclist will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office pending notification of kin.

No further information was immediately available.

