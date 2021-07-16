89°F
3 hospitalized after floodwaters derail freight train in southern Utah

The Associated Press
July 16, 2021 - 8:17 am
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

LUND, Utah — Three workers on a freight train were injured when it derailed while crossing tracks covered with water in a remote part of southern Utah on Thursday night, authorities said.

The train, which had nearly 100 cars, tipped on its side after derailing near Lund, about 85 miles from the Nevada border.

The three workers were able to get out of the train, climbing out on top of the tilted locomotive, but were trapped there because of flooding, the Iron County Sheriff’s Office said.

Emergency crews had a difficult time getting to the train due to the weather and floodwaters but were able to reach the workers at around 1 a.m. Friday. After some time, they were taken off the train and taken to the hospital, the sheriff’s office said.

Two of the workers were in good condition and the other was in stable condition.

