102°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local

5 injured in east Las Vegas collision, juvenile critical

Traffic is stopped near Boulder Highway and East Tropicana Avenue for a two-vehicle collision o ...
Traffic is stopped near Boulder Highway and East Tropicana Avenue for a two-vehicle collision on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. (FastCam)
More Stories
Jonathon Foulks pleads his case for a lower fine assessed by code enforcement before the Las Ve ...
‘Basically foreclosure’: Illegal short-term rental carries a stiff penalty
Bertín Gonzales at his food stand Antojitos el Pueblita Wednesday, July 3, 2024, in Las Ve ...
Las Vegas proposes new rules for sidewalk vendors
Gina Martin and friend Ivan Williams are seen in an undated photo. (Photo courtesy of Ivan Will ...
Authorities identify man wounded in shooting behind Avis that killed a woman
A rendering of Seventy Six Tavern, a new brand restricted gaming establishment and restaurant b ...
Locals casino company to open new tavern brand
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 7, 2024 - 4:59 pm
 
Updated August 7, 2024 - 6:53 pm

A two-vehicle crash in east Las Vegas sent five people to a hospital, including a critically injured juvenile, during the Wednesday rush hour.

The vehicles collided just after 4 p.m. at East Tropicana Avenue and Andover Road, just west of Boulder Highway.

Two adults and three juveniles that were in the same vehicle were taken to the hospital as a result of the 4:01 p.m. collision.

Metro’s Fatal Detail responded to the scene because of the severity of the injured juvenile, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. The other four suffered minor to moderate injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle remained at the scene and did not show signs of impairment, police said.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
I-15 reopens after 44-hour closure, truck fire is still burning
recommend 2
Flamingo-Koval intersection closed for crash investigation
recommend 3
Amid blood shortage, Las Vegas Valley residents urged to donate
recommend 4
Man killed in early Saturday crash in Spaghetti Bowl
recommend 5
Motorcyclist dies after entering U.S. 95 too fast, police say
recommend 6
Quick downpours drench Summerlin area, flash flood warning near Jean