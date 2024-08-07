5 injured in east Las Vegas collision, juvenile critical

Two vehicles collided at East Tropicana Avenue and Andover Road, near Boulder Highway, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Traffic is stopped near Boulder Highway and East Tropicana Avenue for a two-vehicle collision on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. (FastCam)

A two-vehicle crash in east Las Vegas sent five people to a hospital, including a critically injured juvenile, during the Wednesday rush hour.

The vehicles collided just after 4 p.m. at East Tropicana Avenue and Andover Road, just west of Boulder Highway.

Two adults and three juveniles that were in the same vehicle were taken to the hospital as a result of the 4:01 p.m. collision.

Metro’s Fatal Detail responded to the scene because of the severity of the injured juvenile, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. The other four suffered minor to moderate injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle remained at the scene and did not show signs of impairment, police said.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

