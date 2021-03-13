5 injured in wrong-way crash near Las Vegas Motor Speedway

At least five people were hospitalized following a wrong-way crash early Saturday near the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened at Interstate 15 near Speedway Boulevard when a white sedan was traveling south in the northbound lanes, Highway Patrol spokesman Travis Smaka said. The driver of the white sedan struck a silver sedan with four people inside.

A tractor-trailer was then unable to avoid striking the back of the silver sedan, Smaka said.

“It was a very violent crash,” he said.

At least five people were hospitalized. The driver of the wrong-way vehicle was in critical condition on Saturday.

It was not immediately clear if impairment was a factor in the crash, Smaka said. Further information was not immediately available.

