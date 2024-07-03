9 heat-related deaths so far this year in Clark County

The first death occurred May 27 just as the extreme record heat of June began.

‘Can he sit in jail?’ Father of crash victims confronts judge, attorney

Nine Clark County residents have died of heat-related issues since late May, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

The first death occurred May 27 just before the extreme record heat of June began.

Two deaths occurred on June 18 with one each on June 1, 7, 8, 9, 10 and 13.

Relatives of six of the nine people who died have been informed of the death, so some details are public record,

All six had “environmental heat stress” or “hyperthermia” as a cause of death or contributing factor in their deaths.

With up to 10 days of excessive heat forecast starting today, following recommendations to avoid or limit heat exposure are critically important.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.