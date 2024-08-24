92°F
9K-acre fire burns in remote part of Nevada National Security Site

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 23, 2024 - 5:31 pm
 

A 9,000-acre brush fire is burning in a remote area of the Nevada National Security Site northwest of Las Vegas.

Called the Ribbon Fire, it was reported Thursday in the northern area of the site.

It has not burned any buildings or caused any injuries, federal officials said.

“The fire has not yet been wholly contained but has become embanked in a drainage area which has effectively reduced its capacity to continue to spread,” according to a post on X.

Several multiple federal agencies, including the Bureau of Land Management, are fighting the fire. Single-engine air tankers were expected to begin aerial drops of fire suppressants, the X post said.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

