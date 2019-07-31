After a day of rain, Las Vegas Valley to heat back up

The Las Vegas Valley should expect hot and dry weather after Wednesday’s storm that brought up to an inch of rain in the outskirts of the valley.

Storm clouds form behind construction of the Las Vegas Stadium in Las Vegas, Wednesday, July 31, 2019. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Storm moves into the Henderson area, Wednesday, July 31, 2019. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Valley should expect hot and dry weather after Wednesday’s storm that brought up to an inch of rain in the outskirts of the valley, according to the National Weather Service.

A flood advisory was in effect until 5:30 p.m. for the west valley, and the weather service received one report of a flash flood Wednesday afternoon at Blue Diamond Road and South Rainbow Road, meteorologist Trevor Boucher.

“There was quite a bit of water over the roadway there,” he said.

Although only 0.01 of an inch of rain was recorded at the weather service’s station at the McCarran International Airport, about an inch of rain was recorded in the far southwest valley, Boucher said.

The area near South Fort Apache Road and Blue Diamond Road saw 1.10 inches of rain, according to the Regional Flood Control District’s website.

The northeast valley saw less than 0.25 of an inch, while Henderson received about 0.22 of an inch of rain, Boucher said.

🚨⛈️ 2:50PM: Severe Thunderstorm WARNING thru 4PM⛈️🚨 STRONG winds, very heavy rain expected. Use caution, especially on I-15! #VegasWeather #NVwx pic.twitter.com/lmxtawgm1E — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 31, 2019



The weather service said that the storm system will exit the valley by Thursday, making way for clear skies and increasing temperatures through the weekend after Wednesday’s relatively cool high temperature of 96 degrees.

Thursday will hit 101, followed by highs of 105 on Friday, 108 on Saturday, 107 on Sunday and 105 on Monday.

Overnight lows will be in the 80s through out the period, it said.