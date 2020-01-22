Alpine Motel Apartments fire survivors mark 1 month since 6 killed

A month after the deadliest residential fire in Las Vegas history, a handful of former residents gathered outside the Alpine Motel Apartments to honor the six people killed in the Dec. 21 blaze.

Displaced Alpine Motel Apartments tenants Helen Clark, left, and her wife, Audrey Palmer, weep on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 at the apartments during a memorial in honor of the one-month anniversary of the Dec. 21 fire in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto

Seven displaced residents gathered with flowers and candles to sing and mourn the loss of loved ones.

They were brought together for the impromptu Tuesday afternoon vigil by Audrey Palmer, a displaced resident who survived the fire.

She said she wanted to bring everyone together to remember those lost, whom she called family: maintenance worker Don Bennett, 63; Henry Lawrence Pinc, 70; Tracy Ann Cihal, 57; Francis Lombardo Jr., 72; Cynthia Mikell, 61; and Kerry Baclaan, 46.