Baby formula, supplies being offered next week
A Las Vegas nonprofit will offer baby formula and other baby supplies to 800 clients on June 11.
Baby formula and other baby supplies are being offered to 800 clients at a June 11 drive-though event.
HELP of Southern Nevada said on its Facebook page that is teaming with GovPlant for the event.
Free baby formula — up to three 28.2-ounce cans of Nestle NAN pro infant powdered formula — and other baby supplies will be given to the first 800 clients (with children ages 0-3 years old) from 8 a.m. until noon at Parkdale Recreation Center, 3200 Ferndale St.
HELP said walk-ups will also be accommodated, but drive-ups are preferred.
Advance registration is not necessary. Those attending will be required to provide the following:
— Parent/guardian must show valid government issued identification.
— Must have proof of birth for the child — birth certificate, crib card, proof of guardianship.
— Parent/guardian name on ID must match parent/guardian name on proof of birth.