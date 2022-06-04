88°F
Baby formula, supplies being offered next week

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 3, 2022 - 9:31 pm
 
(Getty Images)
Baby formula and other baby supplies are being offered to 800 clients at a June 11 drive-though event.

HELP of Southern Nevada said on its Facebook page that is teaming with GovPlant for the event.

Free baby formula — up to three 28.2-ounce cans of Nestle NAN pro infant powdered formula — and other baby supplies will be given to the first 800 clients (with children ages 0-3 years old) from 8 a.m. until noon at Parkdale Recreation Center, 3200 Ferndale St.

HELP said walk-ups will also be accommodated, but drive-ups are preferred.

Advance registration is not necessary. Those attending will be required to provide the following:

— Parent/guardian must show valid government issued identification.

— Must have proof of birth for the child — birth certificate, crib card, proof of guardianship.

— Parent/guardian name on ID must match parent/guardian name on proof of birth.

