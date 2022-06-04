Baby formula, supplies being offered next week

A Las Vegas nonprofit will offer baby formula and other baby supplies to 800 clients on June 11.

(Getty Images)

HELP of Southern Nevada said on its Facebook page that is teaming with GovPlant for the event.

Free baby formula — up to three 28.2-ounce cans of Nestle NAN pro infant powdered formula — and other baby supplies will be given to the first 800 clients (with children ages 0-3 years old) from 8 a.m. until noon at Parkdale Recreation Center, 3200 Ferndale St.

HELP said walk-ups will also be accommodated, but drive-ups are preferred.

Advance registration is not necessary. Those attending will be required to provide the following:

— Parent/guardian must show valid government issued identification.

— Must have proof of birth for the child — birth certificate, crib card, proof of guardianship.

— Parent/guardian name on ID must match parent/guardian name on proof of birth.