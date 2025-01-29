Body believed to be missing Las Vegas pilot found

A body that is believed to belong to Michael Martin, a Las Vegas pilot who was missing for weeks, was found Tuesday.

The plane Michael Martin, 65, was flying when he went missing on January 5 was found near Mount Jefferson on January 19, 2025, according to Nye County authorities. (Courtesy)

Michael Martin, 65, was recovered from the Mount Jefferson area northeast of Round Mountain, according to Nye County.

The recovery was done by the Salt Lake City, Utah-based Heavy D Sparks Recovery at approximately 11,300 feet, the county said in a statement. It was coordinated by Nye County Emergency Management and the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Martin, an experienced, licensed pilot, took off from North Las Vegas Airport the morning of Jan. 2 without telling anyone. His location last showed him as near Mount Jefferson, about 50 miles from Tonopah. His family reported the 65-year-old pilot missing on Jan. 5.

His plane was found on Jan. 18 by authorities, but at the time, they could not get close enough to retrieve it because of its elevated positions and high winds, Nye County Director of Emergency Management Scott Lewis told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The county said that it has not yet officially identified the remains, and that the identity will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

