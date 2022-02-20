57°F
Boulder City resident dies in fatal airplane crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 20, 2022 - 8:31 am
 
Updated February 20, 2022 - 9:01 am
(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

A Boulder City resident, who was piloting a small airplane, died after the aircraft went down Saturday afternoon at a nearby Arizona airport.

Richard Dennis Moynihan, 73, was the lone occupant of the single-engine Cessna, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said.

The crash was reported at 1:30 p.m. at the Triangle Airpark in White Hills, Ariz., near U.S. Highway 93, officials said.

The airport is about 70 driving miles southeast of Las Vegas.

The investigation, which was ongoing Sunday morning, was being conducted by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.

Additional details, including the flight’s origin, were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow @rickytwrites on Twitter.

