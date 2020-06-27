Caesars employee dies after testing positive for COVID-19

Caesars Entertainment on Saturday confirmed an employee has died after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The company confirmed the employee’s death in a statement sent by Richard Broome, executive vice president of communications and government relations. The company did not release the employee’s name or say when he died.

“While we have not been able to determine how the employee contracted the virus, once the employee informed us about testing positive, the company implemented its protocols to determiner who had been in close proximity with this individual,” the statement read.

The company identified a “small number” of employees, who are now on paid leave and are self-isolating. The employees will not be able to return to work until each has a negative test result.

“None of these individuals, to our knowledge, have tested positive at this time,” the statement said.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

