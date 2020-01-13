Calm work week start may bring wind, rain to Las Vegas by Thursday

Las Vegas Valley residents will feel calm and sunny weather to start the work week, but conditions will turn windy and possibly wet before the end of the week.

Rain could fall on portions of the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A cold front will move through from the west starting Tuesday, bringing wind gusts of 30-35 mph to the Spring Mountains, Red Rock Canyon and southwestern parts of the valley.

“It looks like Thursday is our next shot at some precipitation although wind looks like the major factor,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Alex Boothe. “There could be a few inches of snow in the mountains and some light precipitation.”

The last rainfall at McCarran International Airport was on Dec. 27.

Monday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high near 56 and southwest winds about 5 mph.

Tuesday will be a few degrees warmer with Wednesday perhaps reaching 60 degrees, according to the forecast. Skies will be sunny to mostly sunny with light winds.

Thursday’s windy conditions will be followed by a “really nice weekend,” Boothe said.

