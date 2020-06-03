Cause of infant’s 2019 death in east Las Vegas undetermined

Autumn Harris was found dead July 30 in the front room of a home in the Boulder Pines Apartments after police were called for a report of a dead body.

Clark County coroner's office (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Clark County coroner’s office said Tuesday it was unable to determine a cause and manner of death for a 6-month-old girl found last summer at an east Las Vegas home.

Autumn Harris was found dead July 30 in the front room of a home in the Boulder Pines Apartments after police were called for a report of a dead body, the Review-Journal previously reported.

“A concern was noted that parenting practices may have contributed to the child’s death,” a Department of Family Services report said at the time.

It is unclear if Las Vegas police had made any arrests regarding the death.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.