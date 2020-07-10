Census Bureau is hiring temporary workers in Clark County

The federal agency is paying $18 per hour for census takers to visit households that have not yet responded to the census.

The U.S. Census Bureau is hiring 100 temporary employees in Clark County.

The federal agency is paying $18 per hour for census takers to visit households that have not yet responded to the census. Workers will speak with residents to collect census data and input it into electronic devices issued by the Census Bureau.

The part-time jobs will begin this month and last about eight weeks.

Applications can be submitted online at 2020census.gov/jobs.

Census takers must complete a virtual COVID-19 training on social distancing protocols and other health and safety guidance before they begin their work. Wearing a face mask is a required part of the job.

Workers must be at least 18 years old and have a valid Social Security number, driver’s license and vehicle. Access to an email account and computer with an internet connection is necessary to complete the job training.

The once-a-decade census informs how much federal funding is distributed to Nevada, with more than $6 billion at stake.

More than 60 percent of households in Clark County already have responded to the census.

