Child critically injured after being hit by vehicle in Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating after a child was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday evening.

The LVMPD is investigating a critical injury collision involving a juvenile pedestrian and a vehicle near East Sahara and Burnham. Sahara will be closed until the conclusion of the investigation. pic.twitter.com/8OuWdxmYoU — LVMPD (@LVMPD) March 4, 2020

The Metropolitan Police Department said in a tweet that the crash involved a child pedestrian and a vehicle near East Sahara and Burnham avenues.

The westbound lanes of Sahara Avenue are closed, between Burnham and Eastern avenues, while police investigate.

