Child dies after being run over in North Las Vegas driveway

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 1, 2022 - 10:54 pm
 

A boy died Friday night in North Las Vegas after being run over in a driveway, police said.

It occurred around 8 p.m. in the 3500 block of Ashby Field Avenue, near Centennial Parkway and Allen Lane, in the driveway of a residence. The child was taken to University Medical Center and later died, according to North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Alex Cuevas.

He said the child was believed to be 2 years old.

“Still in preliminary stages of the investigation but currently being looked at as an accident,” Cuevas said.

No further information was available.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

