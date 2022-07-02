Child dies after being run over in North Las Vegas driveway
A boy died Friday night in North Las Vegas after being run over in a driveway, police said.
It occurred around 8 p.m. in the 3500 block of Ashby Field Avenue, near Centennial Parkway and Allen Lane, in the driveway of a residence. The child was taken to University Medical Center and later died, according to North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Alex Cuevas.
He said the child was believed to be 2 years old.
“Still in preliminary stages of the investigation but currently being looked at as an accident,” Cuevas said.
No further information was available.
