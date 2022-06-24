Child dies after possible drowning in central valley

A child was found unresponsive around 4:30 p.m. near East Flamingo Road and South University Center Drive.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A child drowned in central Las Vegas on Thursday, police said.

Officers responded to the area of East Flamingo Road and South University Center Drive at around 4:30 p.m. for a possible drowning and found the child unresponsive, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jimmy Lorson.

The child was taken to a local hospital and later died.

No further information was available.

