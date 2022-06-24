89°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Local

Child dies after possible drowning in central valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 23, 2022 - 10:15 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A child drowned in central Las Vegas on Thursday, police said.

Officers responded to the area of East Flamingo Road and South University Center Drive at around 4:30 p.m. for a possible drowning and found the child unresponsive, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jimmy Lorson.

The child was taken to a local hospital and later died.

No further information was available.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
University Medical Center patient fatally stabs 1, injures another
University Medical Center patient fatally stabs 1, injures another
2
Todd Quinones to exit KTNV, ready for new challenge
Todd Quinones to exit KTNV, ready for new challenge
3
$306K paid out for bad beat jackpot hit at off-Strip casino
$306K paid out for bad beat jackpot hit at off-Strip casino
4
122 degrees on the street: NASA records blistering surface temps in Las Vegas
122 degrees on the street: NASA records blistering surface temps in Las Vegas
5
Pair killed in northwest valley shootout were teen brothers, family says
Pair killed in northwest valley shootout were teen brothers, family says
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST