Coldest Las Vegas weather in 48 years likely to bring freezing temperatures

Crossing guard Paul Kotoch bundled up against the cold as he he directs traffic on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A boy is bundled up against the cold as he rides his scooter on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Thursday morning parts of the Las Vegas Valley will feel temperatures around freezing, according to the National Weather Service.

It has only reached freezing at McCarran International Airport three times in October, the earliest freeze being on Oct. 21, 1949.

Before dawn Thursday, the official temperature at McCarran International Airport will reach the low 30s, according to the latest forecast.

Residents should take precautions with heating, pets, plants and pools.

“It is a bit uncertain at this point, but we could bottom out at 35 degrees or maybe drop closer to 30,” meteorologist Alex Boothe said early Wednesday. “The official forecast is 34 for now.”

The coldest weather — in a week with temperatures about 20 to 25 degrees below normal — blew into the valley about 4 p.m. Tuesday. The strongest winds arrived a few hours behind the front. Tree damage was reported about 9:20 p.m. at Sahara and Durango with gusts around 50 mph.

Wednesday’s forecast high is around 54 with northeast winds 7 to 11 mph.

Thursday morning’s chill will likely see temperatures fall to around freezing or below on the edges of the valley and in higher elevations. The central valley is likely to stay above freezing in the mid-30s.

In 1971 — 48 years ago — a cold snap saw temperatures fall to 30, 26 and 30 on consecutive day from Oct. 29-31.

But the cold will be history by the weekend.

Friday’s high is expected to be near 70 while Saturday will be in the low 70s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s.

“It will be back to normal or a few degrees above pretty much all next week,” said meteorologist John Adair, “That’s about 71 by the middle of the week and lows in the 50s.”

And the month of November appears to be above normal temperatures. The weather service 10-day forecast says there’s a 60 percent chance highs and lows will be above normal, which is close to 70 for early November.

