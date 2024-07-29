Container of lithium batteries still burning off I-15

Days after a truck carrying lithium batteries overturned on Interstate 15, causing traffic chaos in Nevada and California, the container remains on fire.

A 30-foot container, which was carrying lithium ion batteries, sits on the side of the road on Interstate 15 near Baker, California. The truck carrying this container overturned Friday, July 26, 2024. (San Bernardino County Fire Department via X)

A container of six lithium batteries continues to burn just off of Interstate 15 near Baker, California, three days after an overturned truck caught fire and wreaked havoc on the roadway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Crews have pushed the 30-foot container over 100 feet away from the interstate into the desert and built up blockage around it so that it cannot be seen, officer Dan Olivas said.

The semi-truck transporting the lithium batteries, which was overturned Friday morning and caught fire, prompting a full closure of northbound Interstate 15, has been transported off the scene, Olivas said. He did not have its current location. The driver of the vehicle has not been charged.

A hazmat team is still monitoring the burning, but Olivas said the team does not have an estimate for when it would be extinguished. Fires involving lithium batteries are particularly hazardous because they produce chemicals and toxic gases, which made it essential to handle the situation with extreme caution, fire officials have said.

The only way the fire will extinguish is by burning itself out, which could be a few days or multiple weeks, according to officer Shane Hernandez.

The main freeway link between Las Vegas and Southern California reopened early Sunday morning, ending nearly two days of delays and frustrations.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

