Cooling stations open through Saturday

Clark County has opened additional cooling stations for the next few days to help combat this week’s excessive heat warning.

William Hackett takes water from a cooler at a cooling station located inside the Stupak Community Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, June 21, 2016. Stations are situated across the Las Vegas Valley as temperatures soar above 110 degrees. (Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @DanJClarkPhoto)

Dean Smith gets a cup of water at Cambridge Recreation Center, a cooling station, on Thursday, June 3, 2016. Daytime cooling stations have being activated in the Las Vegas Valley since the excessive heat warning. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jlscheid)

Clark County has opened additional cooling stations for the next few days to help combat this week’s excessive heat warning.

There are seven stations in Las Vegas, three stations in Henderson and two stations in Laughlin, which will stay open through Saturday and provide an indoor space to cool down as well as free water.

During the heat wave, forecast highs were expected to reach 112 degrees on Thursday, 113 on Friday and 112 again on Saturday before temperatures return to normal.

The Las Vegas cooling stations are located at:

Walnut Recreation Center, 3075 N. Walnut Road, south of East Cheyenne Avenue.

Pearson Community Center, 1625 W. Carey Ave., west of North Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Stupak Community Center, 251 W. Boston Ave., behind the Stratosphere.

Dula Gymnasium, 441 E. Bonanza Road, west of Las Vegas Boulevard North.

Hollywood Recreation Center, 1650 S. Hollywood Blvd., north of American Beauty Avenue.

Cambridge Recreation Center, 3930 Cambridge St., north of East Flamingo Boulevard.

Veterans Village, 1150 Las Vegas Blvd. South, east of East Charleston Boulevard.

The Henderson cooling stations are located at:

Whitney Ranch Recreation Center, 1575 Galleria Drive, at Patrick Lane.

Downtown Recreation Center, 105 W. Basic Road, north of East Van Wagenen Street.

Black Mountain Recreation Center, 599 Greenway Road, at East Horizon Drive.

The Laughlin cooling stations are located at:

American Legion, 1510 Bruce Woodbury Drive, near Cougar Drive.

Colorado River Food Bank, 240 Laughlin Civic Drive, near South Casino Drive.

Three summer day shelters are open to the homeless until Sept. 30. They are located at Catholic Charities, 1511 Las Vegas Blvd. North; the Salvation Army, 35 W. Owens Ave.; and The Shade Tree, 1 W. Owens Ave.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.