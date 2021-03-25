Coroner identifies Las Vegas man who died in west valley

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the man whose death was investigated by homicide detectives in western Las Vegas.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jourell Ng, 36, of Las Vegas died Tuesday, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

It remained unclear what transpired Monday night, but Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said detectives were called around 11 p.m. to the the 9900 block of West Katie Avenue near South Hualapai Way.

Metro homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said investigators were still unsure Tuesday whether the death could be ruled a homicide.

The coroner’s office had not yet ruled a cause and manner of death.

