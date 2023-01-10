Coroner ID’s hiker found on Mount Charleston

The Clark County coroner’s office on Tuesday identified a man who died on Mount Charleston.

The Clark County coroner’s office on Tuesday identified a hiker who died on Mount Charleston.

Punan Zhou, 32, of Las Vegas, was pronounced dead at 4:25 p.m., according to the coroner’s office. His cause and manner of death had not been determined as of Tuesday morning.

Metropolitan Police Department Search and Rescue were called just before 12:30 p.m. regarding an inured hiker on the mountain, and the man was dead by the time he was found.

Metro declined to provide more information, citing an open investigation.

