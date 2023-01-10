54°F
Local

Coroner ID’s hiker found on Mount Charleston

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 10, 2023 - 9:53 am
 
Clark County coroner’s office (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Clark County coroner’s office on Tuesday identified a hiker who died on Mount Charleston.

Punan Zhou, 32, of Las Vegas, was pronounced dead at 4:25 p.m., according to the coroner’s office. His cause and manner of death had not been determined as of Tuesday morning.

Metropolitan Police Department Search and Rescue were called just before 12:30 p.m. regarding an inured hiker on the mountain, and the man was dead by the time he was found.

Metro declined to provide more information, citing an open investigation.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

