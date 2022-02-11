Coroner IDs motorcyclist fatally struck by a sedan

James Corley, 24, died of blunt force injuries after being hit at the intersection of Pollock Drive and East Warm Springs Road on Feb. 1.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office on Thursday identified a motorcyclist who died after being hit by a sedan last week.

James Corley, 24, died of blunt force injuries, according to the coroner’s office.

Around 7:15 p.m. on Feb. 1, a 2012 Buick Verano struck a motorcycle at the intersection of Pollock Drive and East Warms Springs Road. Corley was taken to Sunrise Hospital where he later died, according to police.

No one else was injured and police did not suspect impairment to be a factor. The Buick was making a left turn from Pollock Drive onto Warm Springs Road while Corley was riding westbound on Warm Springs, according to police.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.