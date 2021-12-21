Coroner reveals cause of Legacy High School football player’s death

A Legacy High School football player who died following voluntary workouts in June died of cardiac dysrhythmia following physical exertion, the Clark County coroner’s office said Monday.

Legacy High School in North Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Chino Yelum Cajetan Nsofor, of North Las Vegas, died June 28. North Las Vegas police spokesman Alex Cuevas said at the time that an investigation was open, pending the coroner’s findings. Cardiac dysrhythmia is an abnormal rhythm of the heartbeat, and can be caused by a multitude of factors.

“During the practice, the juvenile was said to have ‘collapsed,’” Cuevas said at the time, “and was later transported from Legacy High School to UMC Pediatrics.”

Police were called to investigate, and Cuevas said Monday that the investigation had since been closed.

Other significant conditions contributing to Nsofor’s death were human rhinovirus/enterovirus, cardiomegaly, and genetic variant of uncertain significance, according to the coroner’s office. His death was ruled natural.

