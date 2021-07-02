CCSD confirms identity of deceased Legacy High football player

The Clark County School District confirmed that the 13-year-old freshman at Legacy High School who died Monday during a football workout is Cajetan Chinoyelum Nsofor.

Legacy High School in North Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The football field at Legacy High School in North Las Vegas Wednesday, June 30, 2021. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The football field at Legacy High School in North Las Vegas Wednesday, June 30, 2021. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Clark County School District confirmed Thursday that the 13-year-old incoming freshman at Legacy High School who died Monday during a voluntary football workout is Cajetan Chinoyelum Nsofor.

North Las Vegas Police Department Public Information Officer Alexander Cuevas said Thursday the investigation is still open pending the results of the coroner’s report.

Cuevas said in an email that an officer was dispatched at about 8:31 p.m. Monday to UMC Pediatrics in reference to a deceased male juvenile.

“Preliminary investigation revealed the juvenile was at Legacy High School in North Las Vegas, partaking in sports practice,” the email read. “During the practice, the juvenile was said to have ‘collapsed’ and was later transported from Legacy High School to UMC Pediatrics. CSI and detectives were called to investigate the incident, which remains open at this time.”

The Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner said in a statement Wednesday it is investigating the death of 13-year-old Cajetan Chinoyelum Nsofor of North Las Vegas, who was pronounced dead at 7:40 p.m. Monday, but did not specify that he was the deceased Legacy student.

The CCOCME added it will perform toxicology and histology tests, and “additional tests may be done if necessary.”

Calls seeking comment from Legacy assistant principal Tami Habig and athletic director Jesse Kiel on Thursday were not returned.

A CCSD spokesman said he did not have any information about vigils or services for Nsofor, adding, “The family is requesting privacy during this very difficult time.”

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.